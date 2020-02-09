Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Itasker Hollins Sr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

A mighty man of God passed at home peacefully surrounded by his wife, children and family. He met his wife Julia in 1955 and two years later on September 3, 1957 they were married in Holy matrimony, committing and dedicating their lives to the Lord and each other. Itasker and Julia started their family with three daughters and one son. Some of his greatness for the Lord was, working with Sunday School, YPWW, Usher Board, Deacon Board, Choir, Junior Choir, Pastor, District Superintendent, and being promoted to the position of Administrative Assistant. Pastor Hollins in May of 2008 completed the planning, design and construction of Worship Facility Addition to the existing facility which includes a new Sanctuary, Administrative Offices, and many more amenities to better serve our God and the people of God's kingdom. This project has been respectfully nick-named by various Sacramento City Leaders and Sacramento Pastors as, "The Miracle on Broadway". This reward was call ALL NATION COGIC. Pastor Itasker Sr., is survived by the love of his life Julia Mae Hollins, three daughter; Judith Ruth Gulliary(Wayne), Diane Marie Gunning(Mark) Nancy Viola Crawley(Willie), Son; Elder Itasker Hollins, Jr.(April). Grandchildren; Mark Elon Gunning II, Mathew Ethan Gunning, Itasker Hollins, III, and Alyssa Nicole Hollins, Sisters; Dorothy L. Jones, Mary Pruitt, Brother; Charles Hollins, John Hollins (Jeri) and a host of nieces, nephews, church family, friends. All are welcome for visitation on February 10, 3-7pm at All Nation COGIC, 3939 Broadway and attend his celebration of life on February 11, 11am at St. Paul Baptist Church, 3996 14th Avenue. Interment at Odd Fellows Lawn.

