It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our dearly beloved mom and grandma on February 29, 2020. Iva was born on February 6, 1922, to Major and Alma Mae Braddock, in Lodi, CA. She was raised by her mother and stepfather Rufus Christian. In 1951 she married George Lionakis at Assumption Greek Orthodox Church, Price, Utah. They shared what mom described as "a wonderful life" for sixty years until his passing. They have one child, Deborah (Lionakis) Meyer. Iva recently celebrated her 98th birthday at North Ridge Country Club, her favorite place to entertain family and friends. She was a loving and supportive mother and grandmother who will be deeply missed. She is survived by her daughter, son-in-law Greg Meyer, grandsons Ryan, Andrew, and Quinn, brother- and sister-in-law John and Rose Lionakis, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband George, sister Cecil and bothers Quinn and Leonard. Per Iva's wishes burial was private. The family suggests memorial donations be sent to Northern California or St. Katherine Greek Orthodox Church, Elk Grove, CA.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 6, 2020

