Iver Endre Skjeie, known to family, friends and professional colleagues as "Dick," passed away at age 94 on June 13, 2019. Dick was born in New York City on July 4, 1924, to Endre Skjeie and Elizabeth Pritchard Skjeie. In 1943, midway through his attendance at Occidental College, Dick joined the U.S. Army Air Corps, in which he served as a lead navigator in the Eighth Air Force guiding groups of B-17s on missions over Europe. Dick was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross and the Air Medal with four clusters. After WWII, Dick resumed his studies at Occidental College and then attended the University of Southern California law school where he received his law degree. While at Occidental College, Dick had married Georgina Milligan and in 1952 they had son, David Fairfield Skjeie (Helen Skjeie) of Manhattan Beach. Georgina died in 1952. In 1955, Dick married his loving life partner, Sheila Oatway Skjeie. Dick also leaves children Jeffrey Eric Skjeie of Sacramento and Linden Anne Skjeie (Roland White) of San Jose as well as grandson Christopher Endre "Kit" Skjeie, and granddaughter Alison Victoria White. He was devoted to his children and grandchildren and proud of their accomplishments. In 1955 Dick joined the Los Angeles County Counsel's office and later the law firm of Monteleone, McCrory and Skjeie where he specialized in public contract law. In 1963, he shifted back to public employment, initially with the California State Department of Water Resources in Sacramento and then the State Attorney General's office. Dick applied his public contract expertise to large public works projects, including the State Water Project, a major expansion of the Los Angeles County Flood Control system, and later the development of fourteen state prisons. At the Attorney General's office, Dick rose to Assistant Attorney General and headed the Government Law Section of the Office, where he advised county and state officials, and wrote and supervised the production of official State Attorney General opinions. Later, Dick also served as the County Counsel (chief civil attorney) for Monterey County. Dick appeared in all levels of California State and Federal courts, including the U.S. Supreme Court. Dick was an enthusiastic skier and tennis player and thoroughly enjoyed travel in the U.S and abroad. He also found great satisfaction in family vacations with the Sierra Club and at Fallen Leaf Lake both of which fostered in his children a love of nature and the outdoors. He loved music, and he and Sheila subscribed to the Sacramento Symphony and the Opera when those organizations were still functioning in the capital. Funeral arrangements will be private. The family thanks the staff at Chateau Royale in Carmichael for the affection and exceptional care they gave Dick during the last year of his life.

