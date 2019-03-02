Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for J. David Mauerman. View Sign

J. David Mauerman, Born November 10, 1934 in Danville Illinois, died February 25, 2019 in Carmichael California. He is survived by Priscilla Mauerman, his wife of 56 years, as well as two sons, Eric (Jennifer) and Jeff (Gabrielle) Mauerman, a grandson and five granddaughters whom he loved to spoil. In addition to his direct lineage, Dave "adopted" a sister, a daughter, and others who considered him family. There are many who called him "Gruncle" Dave. He enjoyed a 46 year career in insurance, serving business clients across many industries. He was the former president and longstanding member of Sacramento Suburban Kiwanis, and most enjoyed choosing the wines for their annual art and wine event. Dave was always happiest near a body of water, and sailed the Boston Harbor, Lake Michigan, the San Francisco Bay, and the North Shore of Oahu as well as other less romantic bodies of water such as the San Joaquin Delta and Folsom lake. He was a talented woodworker and used his gifts not only for family and friends but also for the Carmichael Presbyterian Church. Much of his handiwork is still seen and enjoyed by the congregation today. He was always happy to spend time with his fellow woodworkers in the Eskaton wood shop. Dave was a great lover of music, and sang in choirs starting in his early school days and concluding with 35 continuous years in the choir at Carmichael Presbyterian Church. Whenever classical music was playing aloud, he could be seen conducting the invisible orchestra. Even on his hospital bed, with Mozart playing at his bedside, he would conduct. He was passionate about family, faith and community to name a few. He was protective, generous, fun-loving, and lived life with rare integrity. Although he will be missed by many, it is almost impossible to regret anything about a life so well lived.k Celebration of life will be Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 2:00 in the afternoon at Carmichael Presbyterian Church, 5645 Marconi Ave, Carmichael, CA.

