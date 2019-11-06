Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for J. Marcus Hadley. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mark passed away on October 23rd at the age of 98 in Billings Montana. He was born June 15, 1921 in Vermilion Grove, Illinois, to parents Freda and Milton Hadley. Mark was the eldest of six children, siblings being Clarabel, Robert, David, Ruth, and Phillip. Robert and Phillip died in infancy. Mark's father was a Quaker (Society of Friends) minister and the family moved frequently. Mark attended Olney Friends School in Barnesville, OH, then Herzl Jr. College in Chicago, IL and Earlham College in Richmond, IN. At Earlham he met Marjorie Brown, who lived in the same dorm as his sister Clarabel. They married June 1, 1945 and enjoyed more than 74 years of marriage. As a Quaker, Mark lived pacifism. During World War II, he was a conscientious objector and served his country stateside in the Civilian Public Service; first in western Oregon (1943), and then on a U.S. Coast and Geodetic Survey crew in several states in the Southwest until 1946. This experience gave him a lifelong bond with the others on his crew. They held reunions for the next 60+ years. It also cemented his love of the West. He and Margie moved to Whittier, CA after his discharge. There they built their first home where their three children were born. Mark's college degree in chemistry led to jobs with Mobil Oil and, through Quaker friends, the Philadelphia Quartz Co. where he advanced from chemist to plant superintendent. In the late 60's he moved to a management position at Pilot Chemical Co., from which he retired in 1986. He then pursued a career in real estate, with Margie assisting him closely. Early on, Mark and Margie became members of First Friends Church of Whittier, later helping to form Whitleaf Friends Meeting, eventually transferring membership to Sacramento Friends Meeting, where they lived for over a decade. He was active in Quaker organizations including American Friends Service Committee and Friends Committee on Legislation. While at Philadelphia Quartz Co., Mark became a member of the Santa Fe Springs Rotary club and over the years continued in Rotary at the Sunland-Tujunga and Citrus Heights clubs. He served as club president and was active at the district level and in the international exchange program. A Rotarian for over 50 years, he was honored with a lifetime membership. Because of their worldwide view, Mark and Margie hosted dozens of international students over the years through Rotary and other international exchange programs. Mark was also very involved in his children's lives as they were growing up. For years, he attended YMCA Indian Guides and Gray Y meetings with his sons, as well as leading weekend camping trips and bike rides. The family enjoyed frequent activities, travels, and adventures together. His quick wit and warming smile will be missed by all who knew him. In 2012 Mark and Margie left California after 67 years to live with his son in Oregon. Later they moved to Montana with his son in 2017. His family gathered together to celebrate his life. Mark is survived by his wife Margie, his younger sister Clarabel, his children, Carle (Therall) of Billings MT, Jan (Lile) of Seattle WA and Neal (ELee) of Roseburg OR, one granddaughter, two great granddaughters, 8 step-grandchildren, 13 step-great grandchildren and 5 step-great-great grandchild.

