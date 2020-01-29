Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jacinta Villegas Hernandez. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Born September 11, 1927 in San Bernardino, Ca. Passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Saturday January 25, 2020. She is survived by her children: Jennie Hernandez Gin (Marvin), Rebecca Hollis (Chuck), Marylou Dinelli, Claudia Taylor (Donald), James Hernandez (Dijon), Teri Hernandez, Yvonne Beltran (Anthony), Caroline Gastelum (Lonny), Vanessa Montalvo (Tino), Mark Hernandez (Rachel), and Stephanie Vallejos (Phillip). 31 Grandchildren, 63 Great Grandchildren, 12 Great Great Grandchildren. Preceded in death by her parents Atanacio and Porfiria Villegas, brothers Joe, Frank, Perfecto, and Candalario Villegas, sisters Jennie Arias, Sabina Ayala, Lucy Ortiz, Millie Villegas, Willie Barajas, Hazel Torres, Irene Cervantes, and son Thomas Hernandez. A proud St. Joseph Academy graduate, our moms passion was living for her family and bringing happiness to their lives by creating a beautiful home for all to enjoy. Her door was always open, where we felt her love and warmth. Mexican cooking and music were her other loves in life, and sharing them with her family brought joy to her heart. Words can never express how much she will be truly missed. All at East Lawn Memorial Park, 4300 Folsom Blvd: Thursday Jan. 30, 2020: Casual Viewing 4pm, Rosary: 6pm, Additional Casual Viewing 6:30 - 8pm. Friday Jan. 31, 2020: Chapel and Burial services: 10am.

Born September 11, 1927 in San Bernardino, Ca. Passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Saturday January 25, 2020. She is survived by her children: Jennie Hernandez Gin (Marvin), Rebecca Hollis (Chuck), Marylou Dinelli, Claudia Taylor (Donald), James Hernandez (Dijon), Teri Hernandez, Yvonne Beltran (Anthony), Caroline Gastelum (Lonny), Vanessa Montalvo (Tino), Mark Hernandez (Rachel), and Stephanie Vallejos (Phillip). 31 Grandchildren, 63 Great Grandchildren, 12 Great Great Grandchildren. Preceded in death by her parents Atanacio and Porfiria Villegas, brothers Joe, Frank, Perfecto, and Candalario Villegas, sisters Jennie Arias, Sabina Ayala, Lucy Ortiz, Millie Villegas, Willie Barajas, Hazel Torres, Irene Cervantes, and son Thomas Hernandez. A proud St. Joseph Academy graduate, our moms passion was living for her family and bringing happiness to their lives by creating a beautiful home for all to enjoy. Her door was always open, where we felt her love and warmth. Mexican cooking and music were her other loves in life, and sharing them with her family brought joy to her heart. Words can never express how much she will be truly missed. All at East Lawn Memorial Park, 4300 Folsom Blvd: Thursday Jan. 30, 2020: Casual Viewing 4pm, Rosary: 6pm, Additional Casual Viewing 6:30 - 8pm. Friday Jan. 31, 2020: Chapel and Burial services: 10am. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jan. 29, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close