Born September 11, 1927 in San Bernardino, Ca. Passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Saturday January 25, 2020. She is survived by her children: Jennie Hernandez Gin (Marvin), Rebecca Hollis (Chuck), Marylou Dinelli, Claudia Taylor (Donald), James Hernandez (Dijon), Teri Hernandez, Yvonne Beltran (Anthony), Caroline Gastelum (Lonny), Vanessa Montalvo (Tino), Mark Hernandez (Rachel), and Stephanie Vallejos (Phillip). 31 Grandchildren, 63 Great Grandchildren, 12 Great Great Grandchildren. Preceded in death by her parents Atanacio and Porfiria Villegas, brothers Joe, Frank, Perfecto, and Candalario Villegas, sisters Jennie Arias, Sabina Ayala, Lucy Ortiz, Millie Villegas, Willie Barajas, Hazel Torres, Irene Cervantes, and son Thomas Hernandez. A proud St. Joseph Academy graduate, our moms passion was living for her family and bringing happiness to their lives by creating a beautiful home for all to enjoy. Her door was always open, where we felt her love and warmth. Mexican cooking and music were her other loves in life, and sharing them with her family brought joy to her heart. Words can never express how much she will be truly missed. All at East Lawn Memorial Park, 4300 Folsom Blvd: Thursday Jan. 30, 2020: Casual Viewing 4pm, Rosary: 6pm, Additional Casual Viewing 6:30 - 8pm. Friday Jan. 31, 2020: Chapel and Burial services: 10am.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jan. 29, 2020