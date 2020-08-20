Loving, caring, and generous husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and beloved family patriarch, Jacinto Dumol Tumbaga passed away peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones on his 86th birthday, August 15, 2020. Born in Cuyapo, Nueva Ecija, Philippines, he was one of a few in his province to enroll in college and graduate with a master's degree. He met his future wife, Nellie, by divine providence, on the bus, each headed to a different college. He began his career as a school teacher in 1958 in his home province, and later in his wife's home province of Santa Maria, Ilocus Sur. An opportunity arose in 1966, and he began work as a civilian employee at Andersen Air Force Base in Guam until his position was phased out in 1974. Upon return to Manila, he resumed teaching and later served on the board of the Manila Public School Teachers Association. He was very involved in the community, serving as a scout master and leader, president of the Red Triangle Adviser Club of YMCA, Manila, as well as president of the Teachers' Club at Justo Lucban Elementary School. In 1984, at age 50, he immigrated with his family to the United States to provide better opportunities. He was extraordinarily proud of his children, grandchildren, and great grandchild, and their successes gave him such joy. More importantly, he was a doting grandfather and was actively involved in caring for his grandchildren during their formative years. He was an excellent cook who enjoyed cooking for others, especially his family. He was also an avid reader and exceptionally knowledgeable in politics. He had a green thumb and was a farmer at heart, planting many fruit trees, vegetables, and roses at his homes in West Sacramento and Elk Grove. He was very generous to his relatives in Cuyapohe would throw parties for the province, and would send Balikbayan boxes to share the wealth and bounty from the United States. He had an uncanny sense of humor and a profound mind full of wisdom. He is survived by his childrenGrace (Virgilio), Jerome (Marita), Gloria, Pure, Carmelina, Melba (Drew), CJ, (Lilia), and Nellie (Jason); 14 grandchildren Theresa, Erica, Renee, Michael, Jan, Geri, Quim, Marjerie, Jemilynne, JC, Kayla, Sunshine, Summer, and Bethany; 1 great grandchild, Guia Daniela; sister, Justina; and many nephews, nieces, grandnephews, and grandnieces. Preceded in death by his wife, Nellie; parents, Eustaquio and Iluminada; and siblings, Manuel and Lilia.



