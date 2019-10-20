On Saturday, October 12, 2019, John "Jack" Cecil Beadle passed away at the age of 78. He was a lifelong resident of the Sacramento area. Jack loved his family and friends fiercely and was always the life of the party. If there was something to build or boulders to move, Jack was your guy. Devoted husband to Crissy Beadle. Proud father of John Beadle and Christie Gilbreath and stepfather to April Spinale (Chris). Cherished Poppy to Dylan, Halle, Sydney and Carter. Loved by so many; a life well lived. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Jack's name to the Multiple Myeloma Foundation.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Oct. 20, 2019