Jack Bertrand Moser Sr, was born in Napa on July 25, 1930, and died on November 6, 2019, at the age 89. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bertrand F Moser and Josephine Moser. Jack was a fun-loving and an easy-going husband, friend, father and uncle. It's been said that Jack was, "one of the funest uncles" ever. Jack was fun! He loved kidding around and was known for his tall tales and stories, his passion for the Ponies, Dancing and Mexican food (Chili Rellenos were his favorite dish). For many years Jack was always turning 40 something. One time he was pulled into a Jitter-bug contest and won 2nd place even though he never did the jitter bug before. Jack loved going to the Race track to bet on the Horses, its been said he was, a "great handicapper" - he would study the horses seeing how they did in previous races and make educated bets that got him several wins. On a more serious note, Jack served in the Korean War on the frontlines as a medic transporter. His occupation as a diesel mechanic came in handy when family and friends' cars would break down. Jack will be missed by so many who loved him, thank you Jack and Dad for the fun memories you left us all with, we will love and cherish you forever in our hearts. Jack is survived by his dearly beloved best friend and wife Beverly Moser of 38 years, his brother Robert Moser and Sister Joanne Madrigal of San Francisco, son Jack B Moser Jr, daughter Melody Peterson, step children Donna Chesko and Scott Alves, and several grandchildren and great grandchildren, along with many nieces and nephews. Services for Jack will be private.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Nov. 26, 2019

