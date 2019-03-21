Jack Bradford Larson Jr. (Brad Larson) has passed into the keeping arms of the Lord Jesus Christ. Born in 1942 in El Cerrito California, he lived in Sacramento California for seventy two years. Brad was, for many years, an expert piano technician tuning concerts at both academic institutions and entertainment venues, including the Mondavi Center, the University of California, Davis and the summer music festival at Bear Valley. Brad, married to Viola Larson, was the proud father of six children, Jack Bradford Larson III, David Larson, Stephen Larson, Penelope Juncker, Jennifer McHenry, and Andrea Hightower. He is the grandfather of eighteen grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. He is survived by his brother Mark Larson and sister Nita Gordillo. A memorial service will be held at Fremont Presbyterian Church on March 24 at 1:30. In place of flowers please donate to the .
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 21, 2019