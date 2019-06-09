Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jack Bruce Franz. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Jack B. Franz, 84, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family, on May 18th, 2019. He was born in Chicago, Illinois to Dagmar and John Franz, and was the eldest of four children. He is survived by his wife, Judy, of 55 years, their two children, Julia (Chris) and John (Sarah), five grandchildren who called him Papa, and his two sisters, Nancy and Penny. He was preceded in death by his brother, Dave. Jack graduated from UCLA with a BA in economics and earned an MS in economics from USC, while serving as an Infantry Captain in the Army Reserve. He enjoyed a long and successful career as a banker, which took him from Los Angeles to San Diego, Fresno and eventually Sacramento, where he became Vice President and Manager of the Trust Department for Bank of America. He later became Vice President and Trust Officer for Wells Fargo Bank. During his years at Bank of America, he attended night school at Humphreys College School of Law to earn his Juris Doctor. Franz served as president of the Sacramento Estate Planning Council and was a member of the Downtown Rotary Club of Sacramento. He also served as president of the Stockton Symphony, and was a board member of the Sacramento Symphony Association. He was a life member of The Sutter Club, where he loved to eat Easter brunch with his family every spring. Jack was an avid runner, and had a passion for real estate investing and the stock market. He enjoyed seeing local bands around town and never missed going to the Jazz Festival with friends every Memorial Day weekend. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend who will be deeply missed by all who loved him. A funeral service will be held on Monday, June 17th at 11am at Carmichael Presbyterian Church, with a reception to follow. 5645 Marconi Avenue, Carmichael, CA 95608. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Jack's memory to The Assistance League of Sacramento, PO Box 60874, Sacramento, CA 95860, OR the Downtown Rotary Club of Sacramento, 1451 River Park Drive #120, Sacramento, CA 95815.

