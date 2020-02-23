Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jack Cowan. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Renold "Jack" Cowan, longtime educator and a champion for teachers' rights, died in Sacramento, CA on February 13, 2020 at the age of 82. Born in Lovington, NM on April 23, 1937, Jack is preceded in death by his parents, Leo and Marjorie Cowan, his siblings, Margie Lee, Rod, Don, and Daryl. Jack is survived by his wife Carol, daughters Marya and Cydney, grandsons Jacob and Eric, and his great grandchildren Alette and Emmitt. Jack became a teacher with the Sacramento City Unified School District in the 1960's and served as president of the Sacramento Federation of Teachers, AFT Local 31. Throughout his life, his students continued to tell him that he was their favorite teacher. Jack retired from teaching 40 years ago to take a job he loved equally with the Sacramento City Teachers Association. Jack represented teachers in hundreds of grievances and negotiated strong contracts that benefit Sacramento teachers to this day. Anyone who knew Jack knew he was a kind-hearted, good man. He enjoyed fishing, watching sports, spending time with his family and friends and his puppy dog. Jack will be remembered as a fierce teacher's rights advocate, a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather, as well for a sense of humor that was an integral part of his psyche. Few will forget him. He will be dearly missed. A private memorial service will be held. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Jack's name to the .

