Jack Daniel Pherigo

Jack lost his battle with lung cancer peacefully at home with his loving wife Carole by his side. He was preceded in death by his sister Susan. Survived by his brother, Duncan; daughters Shelli, Denise (Sam), Rebecka and Danyel; son Jack (Paco); stepchildren Stefani, Dave, Brandon and Ben. Dearly missed by 18 grandchildren and 7 Great grandchildren. One of Jack's greatest joys in life was teaching golf to special needs individuals as part of The First Tee of Greater Sacramento. For 25 years he coached golfers in preparation for The Special Olympics. A Memorial will be held on Friday, August 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at River Cities Funeral Chapel 910 Soule St. West Sacramento, CA. Reception to follow.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Aug. 25, 2019
