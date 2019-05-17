Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jack Dee Carey. View Sign Service Information Mount Vernon Memorial Park & Mortuary 8201 Greenback Ln Fair Oaks , CA 95628 (916)-969-1251 Send Flowers Obituary

Born Sept. 29, 1927 in Ada, Ohio. Passed peacefully April 30, 2019 in Sacramento. Preceded in death by wife JoAnn Carey and brother Robert Carey. Survived by wife of 10 years, Barbara Carey; daughters Julie Maheras and Joyce Williams (Brian); grandchildren Jacinda Maheras, Emily Williams, and Travis Williams; and great granddaughter Verity Maheras. Jack graduated from Ohio Northern University in 1949 with a BS degree in Education, and earned an MA degree in Music from Occidental College in 1960. He was a public school choir teacher for 35 years beginning in Harrod, Ohio. He then taught music in Yuma, AZ, and spent the final 25 years of his career at Encina HS in Sacramento from where he retired in 1984. Encina music alumnae have kept in touch over the years, and many annually visited every December 26th. Jack was a devout Christian. He had been an active member and choir director at St. Marks United Methodist Church, Arden Christian Church, and Northminster Presbyterian Church. He was the founding director of the River City Chorale in Sacramento in 1977. Jack had an active social calendar, and was one of the last surviving members of "The Group." He enjoyed a long, healthy, musical life surrounded by family, friends, and students. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, June 1, 2019, at St. Marks United Methodist Church, 2391 St. Marks Way in Sacramento. In remembrance, donations may be made to the Sacramento Children's Chorus Scholarship Fund (25 Cadillac Drive #220, Sacramento CA 95825) to help underserved youth participate in choral programs.

