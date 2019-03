Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jack Delancy Fallon. View Sign

It is with deep sorrow and heavy hearts that we share the news of the death of our beloved Jack Delancy Fallon on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at the age of 84. It is tempered with our confidence that he is in the presence of our Lord and Savior, but our hearts still cry out in pain. Jack was born in 1935 in Gamerco, New Mexico and moved to Folsom in 1946. He put his trust in God at age 7 under the guidance of his sweet Aunt Mary. As a young boy, he delivered the Sacramento Union newspaper to every home in Folsom. He attended Granite Elementary School and graduated from Folsom High School in 1953. He was an exceptional athlete who played football, baseball and basketball. He went on to graduate from California State University, Sacramento, where he scored the first touchdown in the school's history. He obtained his Master's Degree in Education, teaching at Grant High School in Sacramento until his retirement in 1995. He was a much loved and dynamic mentor teacher of history and government. He volunteered his time as activities director and track coach. Jack was awarded Teacher of the Year numerous times by the school district and Sacramento County. He was elected to the Folsom Cordova School Board in 1965 and served for twelve years. He was instrumental in securing the first junior high school for Folsom in 1968. He was a great man of faith, and attended Community Bible Church and later Lakeside Church where he ministered with junior high, high school and college students, taught Sunday School, led Bible studies and served as an Elder. Teaching was one of his passions, in addition to music, history and ancestry. His tender heart was evident to all he encountered, and he had the gift of giving. Jack married his high school sweetheart, Jacquelyn Nettle Fallon, who survives him, in 1954. They were a team for 65 years. He is the father to Vickie Fallon D'Arcy (Stephen), Terry Fallon Bellati (Gary) and Michael Fallon (Michelle). Sharing in grief are his seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his precious granddaughter, Lindsey Fallon, in 2001. He was the leader of our family and we are blessed to have called him dad and Papa. He was so proud of his kids! The last months of his life were difficult health-wise, but he always approached every day with a smile and a song in his heart. He loved God, family and his country. It is evident that he touched many lives during his time on earth. We rejoice that we will be reunited with him in heaven. Friends are welcome to join the family for a celebration of Jack's life at Lakeside Church, The Block building, 745 Oak Avenue Parkway, Folsom on Thursday, March 7, at 2:00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society or the .

