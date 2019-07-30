Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jack E. Miller. View Sign Service Information Shinn Funeral Service 800 W Main St Russellville , AR 72801 (479)-968-1212 Send Flowers Obituary

Jack E. Miller, age 76, of London, Arkansas died Thursday, July 4, 2019, at Conway Regional Medical Center. He was born on November 22, 1942, in Sacramento, California, to Lloyd Earl and Mildred Marie Knight Miller. He lived on Elder Creek Road until he was 18 and he got married to Edna Paulk and they had a baby, Steve. In his teen years Jack was the starting fullback on the Elk Grove football team. He was a member of the Unity Southern Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Steve Miller; step-son, Ricky Standridge; and a sister, Jo Ann Watson. Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Leta Karen Miller of London; three step-sons, John Standridge II of Louisiana, Delbert Standridge of Arkansas and George Standridge of Texas; a brother, Joe (Greta) Miller of Vienna, Virginia; a cousin, Pat (Cheryl) Johnson of Dover; a granddaughter, Jeana Miller Wood of Richmond, Kentucky; 13 step-grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. A family conducted graveside service was at 10:00 a.m., on Monday, July 8, 2019, at Brown-Rye Cemetery, 6364 Rushing Rd., in Lamar, Arkansas. Arrangements are by Shinn Funeral Service of Russellville, Arkansas. The online obituary and guestbook are available at

