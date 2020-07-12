1/1
Jack Fabian
A life that touches others, goes on forever........ On June 29, 2020 we lost an amazing husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and friend. Preceded in death by wife Marilyn (Mickey) he leaves behind an enduring legacy of family and friends. Jack will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 21 years, Regina, his children Gary, Linda, Mark (Joanne), 7 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. Also step-children Gale, Denise and Terri Pavelko and 7 step-grandchildren, 3 step- great grandchildren and many friends. Jack was born on June 4, 1928 and raised with 1 brother and 2 sisters in Trucksville, Pa. He served in the army after WW ll in Japan. After working as a well loved disc jockey in Florida and Vermont, his career in aeronautics and electronics took him to Bendix Corp in Kansas City, Aerojet in Ca. and retirement from Formica in Roseville. He was an accomplished, published humorist and poet who made the world a better place with his humor. A special thank you to the caring staff of Blossom Ridge Hospice. Private family burial services were held at Lakeside Cemetery in Folsom due to COVID-19 restrictions with a Celebration of Life TBD.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jul. 12, 2020.
