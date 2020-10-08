1/1
Jack G. Solorzano
1938 - 2020
November 13, 1938 - September 15, 2020
Elk Grove, California - Son of Jack and Rachel, brother to Eddy(d), Bobby(d) , and Olivia. Father of Damian, Roman, and Suzanne.
Born in the Imperial Valley, Jack grew up in the town of Delano, where grapes and the winemaking industry was the driving force of that portion of the state. Encouraged to further his education, he took an associate's degree at the College of the Sequoias, then moved to Sacramento, where he worked with and retired from the Sacramento County Sheriff's department. An easygoing, handsome man with a dry wit and a quick laugh, Jack was comfortable in any situation, but happiest around family and home. Jack's tastes could only be described as wholesome, from his deep love of ice cream to his tastes in music, to his fandom for the Giants and the 49ers. He spent his time attending the sporting events that his grandchildren participated in, gardening, puttering around his immaculate house, and traveling on occasion. Jack was fortunate enough to see not only his grandchildren grow and become adults, but also found comfort in being around his great-grandchildren.
Jack is survived by his three children, six grandchildren and six great grandchildren.


Published in The Sacramento Bee on Oct. 8, 2020.
