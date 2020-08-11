1/1
Jack J. Castello
Jack J. Castello, age 92, born in Belen, New Mexico. After several moves he settled in California in April 1967. He retired in 1986 as a Safety Engineer. He died on July 11, 2020 after heart complications. He was survived by six children Paul Castello, Gail Castello, Alan Castello, Lorianne Stapelton, Beth Bakulaev and Lynn Zephryna, two step daughters Theresa Mayfield and Nancy Wasiel. He had nine grandchildren and sixteen great grandchildren. He will deeply be missed by all who knew and loved him. Instead of flowers a donation to the American Heart Association would be nice.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Aug. 11, 2020.
