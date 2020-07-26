1/1
Jack J. Lawson
{ "" }
Jack J Lawson of Elk Grove, California passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at the age of 94 years. Jack was born Sept 20, 1925 in Los Angeles, to Albert and Ruth Lawson. He was a World War II veteran, stationed in Hawaii. As part of his duties in Hawaii, Jack helped with the restoration of the Battleship Oklahoma that had been damaged at Pearl Harbor. After the War he met Marjorie Carpenter and they married in 1946. Jack worked many jobs in his life. He was a Radio Announcer for KXOA in Sacramento, sold broadcasting equipment for Sparta Electronics, had a radio station in Grass Valley and launched his own Advertising Company. Jack was outgoing, friendly, and never met a person with whom he couldn't carry on a conversation. He was an avid fisherman and hunter. He is preceded in death by his wife Marjorie. He is survived by his children, Ken (Jeanette), Keith (Kris), and Julie, his grandchildren, Patrick, Erin, Jeff, and Ben and his great-grandchildren, Emilie, Jack, Evie and Georgia. We loved him dearly! "WE WILL MISS YOU "BIG PAPA!"

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jul. 26, 2020.
