Jack Melvin Headley passed away peacefully in his sleep on November 29,2019 at the age of 90. He was born on October 25,1929 in Blackwell, Oklahoma to Clyde and Clara Headley. His family moved to Southern California and he graduated from Chaffey High School in Ontario, California in 1947. He then joined the Navy and was stationed in Guam until his honorable discharge in 1949. He soon married his high school sweetheart, Delores, and started a family of his own. Jack moved his family to Northern California and was a longtime Sacramento area resident. He became a successful electrical contractor as well as an avid golfer and fisherman. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 64 years, Delores Ellen (Jones) Headley, and leaves behind children David, John and Patricia and younger brother Richard. Richard was also Jack's business partner, golf and fishing buddy, and lifelong friend. As per Jack's wishes there will be no funeral service and he will be interred next to Delores at the Roseville Public Cemetery. Jack was a great husband and father and lived a very full and rewarding life. He will be missed by all who knew him.

