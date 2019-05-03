Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jack R. Blatnick. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Jack R. Blatnick, Sr. born on June 3, 1941, passed away peacefully in his sleep in Roseville, Ca. on April 27, 2019. He is preceded in death by his loving wife Arlene, his parents John and Irene, his siblings Betty (Julian), Bud, Babs (Barc), and Richard. Leaving behind his sisters Marilyn (Bill) and Carolyn, his sister-in-laws Darlene and Eileen. Jack enlisted in the Army February 1959 and was Honorably Discharged from the Reserves in January 1965. Jack was an extremely loving and caring Dad to his five children: Anita (Mark), Natalie (Lance), Jack (Lisa), Nathan (Wendy), and Darrick (Susan). However his favorite role was that of "Papa" to his twelve grandchildren: Lauren, Alexa, Nicholas, Dalton, Austin, Courtney, Connor, Chase, Colby, Brynn, Carson, and Brooke. As the Patriarch of his family, Jack was a great mentor and instilled in us the important values of life. We are devastated and heart broken, however together we will get through it, but we will never get over it. You are welcome to attend a celebration of Jack's life on Saturday, May 4th from 11am -2pm, at Destiny Christian Church, 6900 Destiny Drive, Rocklin, Ca. 95677. Casual attire.

