Jack Tang, an honest, hardworking, generous & kindhearted father passed away peacefully in the presence of his beloved family on 9/11/19 at the age of 92. Jack was born on 4/18/27 in China & emigrated to the U.S. in 1951 & settled in Sacramento. He & his wife of 71 years, Jeanne, dedicated their lives to raising & providing for their children. He overcame many barriers to provide his children with better opportunities. Jack was an active member of the Ong Ko Met Chinese Benevolent Assn. Prior to passing, Jack was a resident of the ACC Care Center where he developed many warm & loving friendships with staff & residents with his charming & polite demeanor. He is survived by his wife, Jeanne; children, Richard, Gordon, Holland, & Sylvia; grandchildren, Ginny, Janeen, Melodie, & Troy; great grandchildren, Mei Lin, Keili, & Katherine. The Tang family is deeply thankful to Dr. Stringer & the staff at ACC for their exceptional dedication & compassion in providing care of Jack. Services will be held at 11:00 am on Tues., Sept. 24th at George L. Klumpp Chapel, 2691 Riverside Blvd, Sacramento, CA 95818. Condolences can be mailed to Sylvia Tang at P.O. Box 188858, Sacramento, CA 95818.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Sept. 22, 2019