On Friday July 12,2019 Jack Tuttle, loving husband and father died at the age of 77, in Rose, OK. surrounded by family. Jack was born in Sacramento in 1941 to Jack and Dorothy Tuttle. On January 7,1961 Jack married Frances and they had two daughters. They celebrated 52yr until Frances passed away in 2013. Jack worked as a dredge operator for over 4 decades. He had a passion for landscaping and Nascar. He was preceded in death by: his wife, Frances; his parents, Jack Tuttle and Dorothy Abington; his brothers, Kenneth and Larry Tuttle. Jack is survived by his daughters: Cassandra Evans and husband Kevin of Rose,Ok. and Felicia Ah Mu and husband Ama of Pilot Hill,Ca.; his brother Dennis Tuttle and wife Lou of Greenwood,Ca.; 6 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren

