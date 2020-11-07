Jack Vincent Crawford
February 7, 1926 - October 12, 2020
Lincoln, California - Jack Vincent Crawford was born in Canada February 7, 1926 to Walter and Edith (Ward) Crawford and peacefully passed away October 12, 2020 in Lincoln, California. Jack also resided in San Carlos and Loomis for many years. Jack was preceded in death by his first wife of 55 years, Therese "Terry" (Bedel), and his second wife of 18 years, Mary (Parker). He is survived by his children Brenda (Nick) Slavich, Douglas (Juliette) Crawford, and Walter (Janet) Crawford. He also had 5 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.
Jack owned MarCraw, a business office equipment sales and repair business for 30 years in San Francisco. His wife Terry worked as a bookkeeper for Kilpatrick Bakery in San Francisco. Both were life-long avid square dancers. Jack loved alpine skiing, fishing, and repairing just about anything. Terry was a devoted volunteer for WEAVE and her Catholic parish.
Jack was a devoted father and provider for his wives and children. Walter and Edith were also devoted parents and grandparents, moving to follow their son to stay in close touch. The family enjoyed many trips and outdoor adventures.
Jack Retired at the age of 55
The family suggests donations to WEAVE or a charity of your choice
in lieu of flowers. A family celebration of life will be planned at a future date.