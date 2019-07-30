Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jack Wheelan Groth. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Jack Whelan Groth died peacefully on July 25, 2019 in Gold River, California at the age of 85. Jack was born in 1934 in San Francisco, California to Irvin and Lucille Groth. He received his undergraduate degree from San Francisco State in 1961 and his Masters in Library Science from San Jose State in 1966. Jack served in the Air Force Reserves and was employed as a teacher before marring Tanis Linford in 1964. After moving to Sacramento, California Jack began working for Sacramento Public Library where he was a cataloger for over 30 years. Jack enjoyed attending sporting events and running. He ran seven marathons over the course of his life. Jack is survived by his wife, Tanis Linford Groth of Carmichael and his two children, daughter, Christine Weichert, of Carmichael and son, Eric Groth, of San Francisco, and two grandchildren, Allison and William Weichert. A funeral service is scheduled for Thursday, August 1 at 10:00 a.m. at East Lawn Memorial Park in Sacramento.

