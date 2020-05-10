Jackie K. Moore
Roseville- Jackie K. Moore died unexpectedly April 21, 2020, at her residence. She was born Aug. 27, 1947, in orange county ca., daughter of James & Virginia Todd. Jackie was married to Barry Moore they shared 55 years together. Surviving in addition to her husband Barry, are her sisters Casandra Todd-Uppal & Judy Menell, her daughter Julie A. Moore, Son Barry Moore II and his wife Stephanie. Along with 6 grandkids & 5 great grandkids. Jackie was a loving and kind woman that put everyone's needs before her own. She was loved by many and will forever be remembered and missed.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on May 10, 2020.
