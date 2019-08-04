Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jaclynn "Jackie" Tucker. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Fair Oaks, CA - Jackie Tucker was born in Reno, NV to John & Claudine (Burney) Baty. In her early years, she participated in dancing, painting, Rainbow Girls and modeling. She was both beautiful and talented. She eventually completed cosmetology school and spent almost 20 years as a hairdresser. Needing a change, she switched to a career in retail/cashiering for Payless and RiteAid from which she eventually retired. During her life, her biggest passion was to travel. She and her family enjoyed many trips over the years. Some of her favorites were to Canada, Jamaica, Alaska and her last adventure to Catalina Island in 2015 - a Mother's Day trip from her son and daughter. She is preceded in death by her parents, her sister Deanna Barta, and her son Chris Stephens. She is survived by her husband Bruce Tucker, daughter Temple Campana, son in law Donovan and grandsons Wyatt and Korey. Arrangements: Jackie's wishes were to be placed at Mountain View Cemetery in Reno, NV alongside her mother. Private family service to be announced at a later date.

Fair Oaks, CA - Jackie Tucker was born in Reno, NV to John & Claudine (Burney) Baty. In her early years, she participated in dancing, painting, Rainbow Girls and modeling. She was both beautiful and talented. She eventually completed cosmetology school and spent almost 20 years as a hairdresser. Needing a change, she switched to a career in retail/cashiering for Payless and RiteAid from which she eventually retired. During her life, her biggest passion was to travel. She and her family enjoyed many trips over the years. Some of her favorites were to Canada, Jamaica, Alaska and her last adventure to Catalina Island in 2015 - a Mother's Day trip from her son and daughter. She is preceded in death by her parents, her sister Deanna Barta, and her son Chris Stephens. She is survived by her husband Bruce Tucker, daughter Temple Campana, son in law Donovan and grandsons Wyatt and Korey. Arrangements: Jackie's wishes were to be placed at Mountain View Cemetery in Reno, NV alongside her mother. Private family service to be announced at a later date. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Aug. 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close