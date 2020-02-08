Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jacob J. Carlson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Jacob J. Carlson, age 42, passed away on February 2, 2020 in Fargo, ND. Jacob was born in Carmichael CA on Sept. 12,1977. Son of Debra and Ronald carlson. Jacob went to Hiram Johnson and later obtained his GED. Jacob married Robin Hehr on july 26, 2002 in South Lake Tahoe, CA. They had 1 child together, a son James. They made their home in Sacramento, CA where he did auto body and also worked as a truck driver. They moved to Jamestown,ND where they continued to live. In his spare time he loved to fish and spend time with his son. He is survived by his wife Robin of Jamestown,ND; 1 son James; mother and step father Debra and Danny Neubarth;step father Monty Thomas;2 half sisters and 1 half brother, Dawn of Sacramento CA, Ryan and Janelle of Oklahoma city, OK and grandmother Doris Hopkins. He is preceded in death by father Ronald Carlson and grandfather James M. Hopkins. We will have a celebration of life in June 2020. Date and time will be later determined.

