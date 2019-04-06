May 9, 2001 - April 1, 2019 Born to Brandon & Candy Hourmouzus on May 9, 2001 in Bellingham, Washington "Jake" was a care free and fearless person who had big dreams and ambitions. He was a senior in high school who loved hanging out with his friends, family and was active riding his dirt bike, snowboarding and camping. Jake's friends would say he was the kind of friend who saw life for what it was. He was an, "All around one of a kind guy!" If you were lucky enough to be considered his friend then you knew you had a friend for life! We are blessed to have had Jake with us for this short amount of time. We know he is looking down on all of us now and will be watching over all of his friends and loved ones. Stay Strong! Jacob is proceeded by his Grandfathers' Nicholas Hourmouzus and Randolph Akins Jacob leaves behind his father Brandon Hourmouzus and his girlfriend Jo Cammerano, his mother Candy Carrillo and Stepfather Gustavo Carrillo He is also survived by his older sister Jessica Montgomery, Grandparents Larry and Joy Branco and Grandmother Patsy Barber. He will be missed by his Uncles Eric Hourmouzus, Michael Akins, Randy Akins, Aunt Shelly Akins as well as his Aunt Nannette, Uncle Ed Bell and his loving girlfriend Katelyn Morales. Funeral Services will be held for Jake at East Lawn Elk Grove Mortuary located at 9189 East Stockton Blvd. in Elk Grove, CA on Monday April 8, 2019 at 10:00 am.
East Lawn Elk Grove
9189 Stockton Boulevard
Elk Grove, CA 95624
(916) 732-2031
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 6, 2019