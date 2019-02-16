Jacob Mitchell Schuster, 29, died in a motor vehicle accident 2/10/2019. The sudden loss is being mourned by parents, David and Sharon Schuster, and brother Jordan Schuster. He leaves his wife, Joyce Nelson. He is survived by his oldest son Jacob Jr, and sons King David, 4 and Jacoby, 3. Memorial service February 17, at 2 pm. Sierra View Chapel 6201 Fair Oaks Blvd. ,Carmichael, Ca.
Sierra View Funeral Chapel
6201 Fair Oaks Boulevard
Carmichael, CA 95608
(916) 481-1515
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Feb. 16, 2019