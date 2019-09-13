Son to Jeanne Saykally-Shuman, Twin to Nicole, brother to Joshua, Rob, Joseph, Simone, Alfred, Torry and Terence. Jacob lived life, loved hard and took care of those he cherished in his life. Jake was proud of his US Navy service as a SeaBee. He had a gift for sharing and giving to all in his inner circle. His smile and his laugh were unmatched. When Jake walked into a place, he lit it up like the 4th of July. His philanthropy to his communities had no bounds. There were two things my son lived by: Respect and keeping children safe. Jacob, you lived more in 35 years on this earth than most do in double that time. Love you, miss you, see you again. Love your Mom, siblings and extended family and HAIR BEAR Don't CARE!

