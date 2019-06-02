Jacob Victor Streeter, beloved brother, uncle, cousin and friend, passed away on Sunday, April 28, 2019 at the age of 66 due to ALS disease. Jake was born on December 31, 1952, in Concord, California to Elizabeth and Raymond Streeter. He received an AA Degree from College of San Mateo before graduating from San Francisco College of Mortuary Science in 1975. For the next 37 years Jake lived and practiced his craft in the Sacramento, CA area. Jake had a passion for traveling and during his lifetime explored several regions including Africa, Egypt, Mexico, Costa Rico, South America, Canada, Europe, Hawaii and Alaska. He also enjoyed cruises and sailed on multiple voyages throughout his life. He loved spending time with his family and friends and was known for his quick wit, sense of humor, and his kind and compassionate nature. Jake is survived by his brother Dale Streeter and wife Robin, brother Vernon Streeter and wife Adele, sister Judith Krause and her husband Kenneth, and another sister Carol James, as well as many cousins, nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews whom he enjoyed spending time with and loved dearly. A graveside service will be held on Friday, June 21, 2019, at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery, 1500 Mission Road, Colma, CA 94014 at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made in his name to the or to Happy Tails Pet Sanctuary in Sacramento, CA.

