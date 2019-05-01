Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jacob "Jake" Zenker. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Our beloved father, grandfather and brother passed away peacefully, at the age of 94, on the evening of April 18, 2019 after a short illness. He is reunited with his beloved wife, Martha, who passed away on November 22, 2018 after 71 years of marriage. Jacob "Jake" Zenker was born on the family farm June 20, 1924 in Gackle, North Dakota. Jake served in the United States Army at he end of World War II where his unit helped to liberate concentration camps. After discharge from the Army he married Martha Marie Brosz on March 23, 1947. They worked the family farm then had a grocery store in Gackle. They had 5 children: James (Deanna), Leslie (Sue Johnson), Roger (Marti), Larry (Peggy), and Colleen Nice (Eldon). He had 6 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. In 1968 Jake and Martha moved to Vallejo, CA from North Dakota then moved to Elk Grove, CA in 1969. After arriving in California Jake had several jobs and ending his working career with the Elk Grove Unified School District. Jake and Martha loved to travel in their motorhome discovering interesting spots in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. He also loved traveling the world visiting Germany, Australia and New Zealand. Hawaii and Alaska were also frequent destinations. They made many friends through church, the 49ers RV group, and community activities. He will be deeply missed by family and friends. Memorial services will be held on May 2, 2019 at 11:30 am at the Herberger Funeral Home, 9101 Elk Grove Blvd., Elk Grove. A Committal Service with Honors will follow at 2:30 at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, Dixon, CA.

