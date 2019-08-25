Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jacqueline A. "Jackie" Mikesell. View Sign Service Information St Francis Church 1066 26th St Sacramento, CA 95816 Memorial Mass 9:30 AM St. Francis of Assisi Parish 1066 26th Street Sacramento , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mikesell, Jacqueline "Jackie" A. of Roseville, CA and member of St. Francis of Assisi Parish died peacefully at home on Thursday August 1, 2019. Born in Sacramento CA on March 25, 1932 to Helen Scherrer and James Small, she attended Sacramento Junior College majoring in pre-nursing then went to work for an oral surgeon. Jackie married Walter Mikesell in 1952 and had ten children from 1953-1969. The nursing degree was on hold. However, Jackie earned a self-study Master of Household Management, Child Development and Nutritional Studies, with High Honors before obtaining a Doctorate in Teenage Trials and Tribulations, conferred with Distinction, after raising ten children. Jackie lived in Sacramento, CA, Mishawaka IN, Park Forest, IL, Chicago Heights, IL, Germantown, TN, Downers Grove, IL, Richmond, CA, and back to Sacramento, CA. After Walter passed in 2005, Jackie moved with her daughter and son-in-law to Roseville, CA. Jackie was also fortunate to travel to several foreign countries including Germany, Austria, Colombia, China, Russia, Italy, Greece, France, England, Scotland and Israel, to name a few. She had many stories to tell us about those travels. While Jackie loved to travel, her passion was painting, especially with watercolors using both soft and vibrant colors. Jackie had the best teacher her daughter Linda. Jackie was also involved in church and community activities throughout her entire life from teaching Sunday school, being a girl scout leader, volunteering for Head Start and many spiritual outreach programs, as an advocate for the homeless and those in need, to organizing and participating on many committees and ministries. Jackie's commitment to faith and family was amazing. Jackie had a positive outlook on life and a wacky sense of humor. Although she has now spread her wings to fly, she will be forever in our hearts. Jackie was preceded in death by her husband, Walter R. Mikesell, Jr. in 2005, who died at the age of 75. Jackie is survived by daughters Linda (Tom) Carroll of Mountainair, NM, Mary (Hal) Daby of Roseville, CA, Julie (Ray) Kinney of Eads, TN, Carol (Alan) Lowry of Santa Ana, CA, Christine (Jay) Heubner of Naperville , IL, Ann (Tim) Grewe of Northville, MI, Jeanne (Greg) Doty of Winfield, IL and Elaine (Jerry) Borwick of Arlington, TN; two sons, Stephen Mikesell of LaPalma, Ca and James (Diana Mutchler) Mikesell of Fayettville, NY; three cousins, Jacqueline Vona of Lincoln, CA, Richard Scherrer of Sacramento, CA and Robert Scherrer of White Bear Lake, MN; thirty grandchildren and twenty-five great grandchildren. A memorial mass will be officiated by Father Rusty Shaughessey, OFM at St. Francis of Assisi Parish 1066 26th Street, Sacramento, CA 95816 on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. Jackie will be interred at Saint Mary's Catholic Cemetery. Contributions may be made in Jackie's memory to The Step Ministry at St. Francis of Assisi Parish ( www.stfrancisparish.com ), Clara's House, a health care clinic for the vulnerable ( www.clarashouse.org ), Sister Nora's Place, a shelter and case management program for women ( www.sacloaves.org ) or to your favorite organization. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Aug. 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Naperville Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

