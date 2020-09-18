1/1
Jacqueline Doyle
Jacqueline, born December 9, 1935 and entered into rest Sept. 11, 2020 in her Carmichael residence. Beloved wife of Jerry Doyle. Loving mother of Mike, Steve, John and Greg Williams and stepmother of Cathy Forcier, Chris Doyle and Colleen Elliott. Daughter of the late Hugh and Vera Evans and sister to the late Hugh Jr. and Gayle Beverly. Devoted grandmother of 19 and great-grandmother to seven. Jacque retired from EDD in 1990 as a Tax Auditor and stayed active with many new ventures, enjoyed painting and working with her husband on numerous home projects, always helping neighbors and family. An incredibly beautiful, graceful, and unconditionally loving person, Jacque suffered a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's Disease and cancer. In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family suggests donations in Jacque's name to the Alzheimer's Association or the American Cancer Society. A private graveside service will be held on October 1 at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, Dixon, CA. Arrangements entrusted to River Cities Funeral Chapel.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Sep. 18, 2020.
