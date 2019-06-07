May 26, 2019 A devoted mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and niece has gone on and join our Lord and Savior. One of Sacramento Bee own employee. Has joined her brother and sister Sandra Washington and Benjamin Burgess. Leaving her eight children; Adrian Washington (Heather), Antonio Epinger, Samuel Epps, Chantai Epinger, Erika Epinger, Chanita Davis, Joseph Davis, Jeron Johnson, four siblings; Allen Washington, Clifford Washington (Achorea), Linda Oliver (Rickey), Lucile Jackson (Tyrone), one uncle; Carl Washington, and a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousin, and dear friends. Friends are welcome for visitation on Saturday, June 8, 1-4pm at Morgan Jones Chapel of Chimes, 4200 Broadway, and attend her celebration of life on Monday, June 10, 11am at New Love Minisries, 6412 Touplo Drive, Citrus Heights, CA. Interment at Mt. Vernon Memorial Park.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on June 7, 2019