Jacqueline Marie England passed away unexpectedly at her home in Granite Bay on April 26. She was 68. Jackie, as she was known by her loved ones, was born on Oct. 7, 1951 in Dinuba, to Fern (McCurry) and Thomas Jones. She married her high school sweetheart Clifford England in 1971 and had three sons; Jesse, Austin and George. She raised them primarily in Auburn, Calif., where she was a homemaker and the administrative assistant for Cliff's HVAC business. Jackie was a wonderful cook and loved to bake. Her boys fondly remember the spectacular birthday cakes and pies she made them throughout the years. She was a talented seamstress. She made a lot of her boys' clothes and more recently made clothes for her grandkids and even for her granddaughter's dolls. Jackie was fond of music and had all three sons enrolled in lessons to learn piano and guitar, among other instruments. She was proud to attend their recitals as it brought her great joy. After her sons left the nest, Jackie pursued a 15-year career in massage therapy and became a Master Reiki Teacher instructing nurses in that modality at the UC Davis Medical Center. She then pursued and achieved her lifelong dream to become a schoolteacher. She taught English at Middle College High School in Stockton, CA where her passion for teaching won her the 2019-2020 Teacher of the Year Award We are so proud of her! Jackie loved Sunday afternoon bike rides with family on the American River Bike Trail, especially on Easter. We will so miss her family dinner nights, which often concluded with competitive board games such as Scrabble and Ticket To Ride. Throughout her life, Jackie took pride in gardening, which included California Poppies, Cosmos, sunflowers, herbs, and vegetables. Jackie's spirit will live on in her sons Jesse (Nicole) England, Austin Jones England, George England, grandchildren Olivia and Tucker, brother Michael (Kimberly) Jones, brother Lee (Cheryl) Chandler, ex-husband Cliff, and cousins Dale, Steven, Marylin, Walter, Leslie, and Denise. Online condolences can be made at PriceFuneralChapel.com. For details on the celebration of her life on October 10, 2020, or to donate to a scholarship in her memory, please visit: tinyurl.com/jackiemarie
Published in The Sacramento Bee on May 17, 2020.