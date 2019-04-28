Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jake Ryan Russell. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Jake Russell, 14, of Rancho Cordova, passed away April 16, 2019 from injuries sustained in an accident while on vacation with his family in Mexico. He was born to Robin and Henry Russell on September 4, 2004. Jake loved his community and lived in Rancho Cordova all his life. He was a freshman at Cordova High School at the time of his passing. Jake arrived on this Earth 6 weeks prematurely and spent his first 13 days of life in the neonatal ICU. His parents called him their "miracle baby" and Jake proved that to be true. He was very close to his family and friends and always had a hug for those he loved. Jake loved playing computer and video games, and collecting knives. He was creative and enjoyed drawing and painting pictures, many of which he would give to friends and family as a gift or keepsake. His loving and kind nature will be missed, but will live on in his family and friends hearts forever. Jake is survived by his parents Robin and Henry Russell of Rancho Cordova and his sister, Jessica O'Brien. He also leaves behind his maternal grandmother, Nina Weber, his close friends Josh and Jacob, and his loving aunts, uncles, cousins, and many other friends. Jake was preceded in death by his aunts, Jan Weber, and Shannon Weber, his grandfather David Weber, and his grandparents Elizabeth and Herbert Russell. Jake was laid to rest at Camelia Memorial Lawn on April 25, 2019, A Celebration of Jake's life will be held on Saturday, May 4th at 1:00 pm location Sun River Church, 11223 Trinity River Drive, Rancho Cordova. Jake loved animals, especially cats. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider donations in Jake's name to Bradshaw Animal Shelter, 3839 Bradshaw Rd,, Sacramento, CA 95827

