James Albert Leech passed away Monday, March 16, 2020 at the age of 80 years old. He was born in Weiner, AR July 3, 1939. James worked as a truck driver for 50 years. He enjoyed Sunday breakfasts with the gang at the VFW in Sacramento, walking, and being among people. James will be greatly missed. James is survived by his loving wife Brook Carlos; daughters, Cindy Leech and Sue (Lynard) Golden; step sons, Robert (Rachelle) Black and Daniel (Krista) Carlos; and sister Joan (Steve) Hanranhan; 5 grandchildren, and 3 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son Jimmy Leech. A graveside service will be held for James, Friday, April 3, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at Sunset View Cemetery, 10200 Hwy 88, Jackson, CA. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.danerimortuary.com and signing the guest book.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 20, 2020