James Albert Leech

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Albert Leech.
Service Information
Daneri Mortuary
415 Broadway
Jackson, CA
95642
(209)-223-0793
Graveside service
Friday, Apr. 3, 2020
1:00 PM
Sunset View Cemetery
10200 Hwy 88
Jackson, CA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

James Albert Leech passed away Monday, March 16, 2020 at the age of 80 years old. He was born in Weiner, AR July 3, 1939. James worked as a truck driver for 50 years. He enjoyed Sunday breakfasts with the gang at the VFW in Sacramento, walking, and being among people. James will be greatly missed. James is survived by his loving wife Brook Carlos; daughters, Cindy Leech and Sue (Lynard) Golden; step sons, Robert (Rachelle) Black and Daniel (Krista) Carlos; and sister Joan (Steve) Hanranhan; 5 grandchildren, and 3 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son Jimmy Leech. A graveside service will be held for James, Friday, April 3, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at Sunset View Cemetery, 10200 Hwy 88, Jackson, CA. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.danerimortuary.com and signing the guest book.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 20, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details