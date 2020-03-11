Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. James Alfred Brownell. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

A native Californian, he was born in Oakland on September 28, 1936 to Clarence and Viola Brownell. As a child, he attended the Hagginwood School where he first met Johanna Frances Tuma the young lady he would later marry. This event marked the genesis of an interpersonal connection that would encompass the next 75 years. After graduating from Grant Union HS in 1954 he joined the US Navy "Ready Reserve" serving eight years as a machinists mate in an anti-submarine patrol group based in Oakland and Alameda. During this time he also attended the California State University at Sacramento earning Baccalaureate and Master's degrees in Biology. James and Johanna were married July 21, 1961 and spent the next nine years traveling the country and starting their family as he pursued teaching, field work, and post-graduate studies ultimately earning a PhD in Ecology from the University of Texas at Austin in 1970. The family returned to Sacramento in the fall of 1970 to be near their children's grandparents. He was passionate about wildlife and greatly enjoyed all opportunities to work outside studying the natural environment. This passion developed in to a commitment to wildlife and environmental conservation and protection which served him well in his professional life as a Facility Siting Biologist and, ultimately, a Facility Siting Supervisor with the California State Energy Commission. During the mid-1980's he served as president of the western section of The Wildlife Society, an international non-profit association involved in wildlife stewardship through science and education. Jim, as he preferred to be known, was a member of St. Mark's United Methodist Church in Sacramento where he was active on several committees. His personal hobbies included gardening, camping, professional field work, canoeing, computers, music, and being with his family. He passed quietly with the sunrise in the early morning hours of February 20, 2020 from complications associated with Alzheimer's Disease. Jim is survived by Johanna, his wife of 59 years; sons Carl, James (Andy), and Jonathan; daughters-in-law Kim, Katy Coyle, and Alisa; and granddaughter Emma. His memorial service will be held at 2pm on Saturday, March 14 at St. Mark's United Methodist Church at 2391 St. Marks Way in Sacramento. Remembrances may be sent to the ( ).

