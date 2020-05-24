James Andre Luotto
1933 - 2020
Jim was born and raised in Brooklyn, New York. He was the youngest of three sons to dear parents Henrietta and Andre and grew up in a large extended Italian family. He had a passion for baseball and the Brooklyn Dodgers, and he spent many summer days playing sandlot baseball with neighborhood boys. Jim attended Brooklyn public schools, as well as Ladycliff Military Academy. Later, he studied at the University of Notre Dame where he earned his B.A. in English. After military service as an Air Force captain, he continued his education at Loyola University, Chicago, receiving a doctorate in English literature. In 1966, Jim was offered a position as an English instructor at Foothill College and he moved to California. One year later, he transferred to De Anza College in Cupertino when the college officially opened. A devoted and dedicated instructor, Jim taught at De Anza for more than 40 years. Upon his retirement as a full-time professor, a special site on campus was dedicated to the founding faculty of the college and named Luotto's Grotto. An intrepid traveler, Jim biked across the United States and throughout Europe. He enjoyed entertaining family and friends with his strong voice and accompaniment on the guitar or ukulele. Jim will be dearly missed by his loving partner, Diane Studebaker; children John (Julie), Ann Luotto Wolf, Matt (Lauren Holt), Mary Hoage (Charles), and Dan (Lori); and former wife, Marilyn Luotto. Beloved grandchildren are Kristina, Katie, and Elizabeth Luotto, Alyssa and Joshua Wolf, Ariel and Dylan Hoage, Jack and Gemma Luotto, and great-grandson Beckham Wolf Raphel. A celebration of Jim's life will be scheduled once travel and gathering restrictions are lifted. Gentle sweet soul, rest in peace.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on May 24, 2020.
