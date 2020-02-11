James Anthony Velasquez passed away on January 26, 2020. He was born in Sacramento on July 12, 1979. James was preceded in death by his beloved grandparents, Stella and Donald Carter. James is remembered as a loving son to Donna and Alex; a cherished father to James II; a beloved brother to Celisse (Marvin), Alexandra, Brittany, and Alex Jr.; uncle to Emerald; friend to many; and dedicated fan of the San Francisco Giants (let's go Giants!). He enjoyed going to baseball games, playing games, and spending time with his loved ones. He will be deeply missed by all. The Rosary will take place on February 13th at 7 p.m. Burial will be the following day at 11 a.m. All services will be held at St. Mary Cemetery & Funeral Center.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Feb. 11, 2020