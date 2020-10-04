1/1
James Arthur "Jim" Beresford
James "Jim" Arthur Beresford, born to Harold and Marian Beresford in September 1948 passed from this life to eternal life on July 31, 2020, after battling cancer. Jim spent four years in the US Air Force during the Vietnam War, in Thailand mostly, and then worked for the Department of Defense, at the Sacramento Army Depot and McClellan Air Force Base until their closures. Jim from a young age was always tinkering and fixing things. His post retirement years were spent as a handyman. He was a hard worker and nothing was too big a challenge for him. If he didn't know how to do it, he would ask those who did or look it up on Youtube. And he loved helping those most in need. There was not a selfish bone in Jim's body. Jim also loved to fish and snow ski. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Susan, and his son Beau. He is survived by his wife, Eileen, his sons Jules and Bret, his granddaughter Esa, his brothers, Michael and Terry, and numerous and loved nieces and nephews and friends. He passed away at home in Sacramento surrounded by those who loved him. Jim, you will never be forgotten as you continue to live in our hearts. In lieu of flowers, you may give to your favorite charity or to Presentation Church Chapel Fund, 4123 Robertson Avenue, Sacramento, CA 95821.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Oct. 4, 2020.
