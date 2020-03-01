Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Arthur Garrison. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Jim Garrison passed away on February 16, 2020 at the age of 88 years. Born to William and Muriel (Allen) Garrison in McCook, Nebraska. Jim spent his life in California. He graduated from Sutter Creek Union High School in 1949 and went on to earn a degree in Architectural Engineering from Cal Poly SLO. Jim was a long time resident of Carmichael where he was active in the Sacramento Unitarian Church and was employed as an architect for many years at McClellan AFB. His retirement years were spent in Novato. Jim was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He is preceded in death by his wife of 50 years Carolyn (Ludemann) and is survived by daughters Lynne Le Forge (David) and Elaine Reyff (Michael) and grandchildren Christine and Natalie Le Forge and Jason and Joseph Reyff. Jim will be remembered as a kind, intelligent man with a love of reading and a great sense of humor. Donations in memory of Jim may be made to (in support of Parkinson's research). A Celebration of Jim's life will be held at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Marin in San Rafael on April 11th at 2:00 pm.

