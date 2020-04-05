Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Augustus Affleck. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Jim was born in Santa Rosa and lived with his wife and children in Sacramento for many happy years. He was preceded in death by his parents, Vedah and Augustus (Gus) Affleck and his sister Marilyn Witter. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, his daughter Adrienne Mintz of Atlanta, his son Augustus James II (Robin) and his daughter Nila Henneman (Steven) as well as five grandchildren and four great grandchildren. After his schooling in Sacramento, he went to Montreal to attend an all French summer school and then to Stanford University where he earned an A.B. in Biological Sciences in 1952. It was during that time that he met his future wife in an embryology lab class! Jim's student life continued at Stanford medical school where he received his M.D. in 1956. He and Dona were married at the Memorial Church in June of 1954, and he continued his education with internships and residency before returning to Sacramento where he joined the Medical Clinic and became involved in civic and cultural activities. Jim founded the Planned Parenthood Association of Sacramento, served as chairman of the Norcal Mutual Insurance Company and president of the Children's Receiving Home. He still had time for relaxation playing the accordion and piano, and doing digital photography. One of his greatest joys was to take off with Dona on a trip, including the Galapagos (he maintained that all biology majors must visit them), the Amazon and Orinoco Rivers, Madagascar, Antarctica, Papua New Guinea and a flight around the world. He felt close to his many friends and will be missed by them and a loving family.

