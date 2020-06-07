Beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend passed away peacefully on May 25, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was 90. Jim was born in Newcastle, CA in January of 1930 to Bruno and Mary Foster. He was the second of six children and the oldest son. He graduated from Placer High School and served in the US Navy. After the death of his father, Jim worked the family farm in Loomis. While delivering fruit from the orchard to the High Hand Fruit packing sheds, he met Isabel and was immediately smitten. They married in 1953 and together they raised four children and welcomed 7 grandchildren and 3 (with one due in June) great-grandchildren. A lifelong farmer, Jim also worked as a machinist for Southern Pacific Railroad, retiring in 1992 to work full time on the walnut orchard they bought in 1980. He never lived more than a half mile away from the farm where he grew up. Jim, or Gramps, as we called him, was the best dad or grandpa anyone could ever have. His children and grandchildren had the best childhood growing up, playing outside, getting dirty and eating cherries right from the tree. He was the most generous man and had many friends everywhere he went. He loved apple pie, cookies and anything Isabel cooked. He would always say "that was a fine meal", no matter what it was. Jim was dearly loved by his family and was the happiest when he was with them. He adored his wife Isabel and they celebrated 62 years of marriage before her passing in 2014. He will be greatly missed by his children, Susan (Bill) Gentes, Jim (Louise) Foster Jr. , Cynthia (Stacey) Brown, Wendy (Jason) LaCosse, and grandchildren Spencer (Kaitlyn), Colin (Jenny) and Samantha (Miles) Brown, Megan and Laura Gentes, and Darcy and Rory LaCosse, and great-grandchildren Wesley and Maggie Brown and Foster and Baby Girl Brown. His family would like to thank his caregivers Tudor, Sherry and Cori for all the love, care and support during this time. Jim was laid to rest on June 2nd 2020, in Newcastle Cemetery, next to his beloved wife Isabel. Services were private. Due to COVID 19 restrictions, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. He was a good man who lived a good life and was very much loved.



