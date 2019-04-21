Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Borden. View Sign

Born June 1, 1935 in Phoenix, AZ; passed away April 14, 2019 in Fair Oaks, CA at the age of 83. Beloved husband of 61 years to Earlene Borden. Greatly missed by son Timm Borden and wife Blanca of San Jose; daughter Glenda Cox and husband Damon of Fair Oaks. Forever remembered by grandchildren Gabriel, Bryce, Aubrey, Ryan and Sean. Survived by brother Richard Borden of Sun City, AZ. Preceded in death by mother and father, Cora and Joseph Borden. In high school, Jim played on the all-state all star football team in Arizona. He graduated from the University of Arizona and was a registered civil engineer in California and Arizona. He worked for over 38 years for Caltrans, serving as a district director in Stockton and was the chief of 4 major Caltrans divisions in the state. He served on many technical committees and he was recognized nationally for this work. He managed little league baseball and bobby sox softball teams for many years. He played fast pitch softball early in life and played slow pitch softball up until just 3 years ago. Jim also loved to fish, hunt, and play golf. He will be forever loved and missed by all who knew him. A Celebration of Life will be held at Oakmont of Fair Oaks, 8484 Madison Avenue, Fair Oaks, CA 95628 on Saturday, April 27 from 11am to 1pm.

Born June 1, 1935 in Phoenix, AZ; passed away April 14, 2019 in Fair Oaks, CA at the age of 83. Beloved husband of 61 years to Earlene Borden. Greatly missed by son Timm Borden and wife Blanca of San Jose; daughter Glenda Cox and husband Damon of Fair Oaks. Forever remembered by grandchildren Gabriel, Bryce, Aubrey, Ryan and Sean. Survived by brother Richard Borden of Sun City, AZ. Preceded in death by mother and father, Cora and Joseph Borden. In high school, Jim played on the all-state all star football team in Arizona. He graduated from the University of Arizona and was a registered civil engineer in California and Arizona. He worked for over 38 years for Caltrans, serving as a district director in Stockton and was the chief of 4 major Caltrans divisions in the state. He served on many technical committees and he was recognized nationally for this work. He managed little league baseball and bobby sox softball teams for many years. He played fast pitch softball early in life and played slow pitch softball up until just 3 years ago. Jim also loved to fish, hunt, and play golf. He will be forever loved and missed by all who knew him. A Celebration of Life will be held at Oakmont of Fair Oaks, 8484 Madison Avenue, Fair Oaks, CA 95628 on Saturday, April 27 from 11am to 1pm. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close