Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Bryan Bergquam Ph.D.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Jim Bergquam was born 1/29/1941, passed away May 31st, 2019 at the age of 78, due to Parkinson's Disease. Born in San Mateo, CA to Norval and MIldred Bergquam. Survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Judy, son, Ken Bergquam, daughter, Kathy (Chris) Ithuburn, grandchildren, Michael, Trevor and Stephanie and great grandson Liam. Jim is also survived by brothers Roger and Paul and sister Constance, many Aunts and Uncles and dozens of Cousins. His intelligence, humor, work ethic and passion for life will be missed greatly by all who were fortunate enough to know him. Jim lived a full and active life and was respected as a man of integrity, he set an example for all of what it meant to be a wonderful person. God was very important to Jim and he was a prominent member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Sacramento and St Stephen's Lutheran Church in El Dorado Hills. He was a long time resident of Sacramento and El Dorado Hills. Jim was a professor of Mechanical Engineering at CSUS (Sac State) for 42 years. He was a respected faculty member and popular teacher. Jim came from humble beginnings, growing up on an avocado ranch in Escondido, CA (near San Diego). He was a humble man always, no matter the many accolades or significant notoriety he achieved. When he was in high school he was the star receiver on the football team that went undefeated and won the State Championship. Beating perennial powerhouse teams like Mater Dei and De La Salle. It was also in high school that he met his wife to be, Judy. She was the head song leader and according to him was the "cutest girl at school". You could see that he still felt that way about her the entire 57 years they were married. They have been the best example of what a great marriage could be. After high school they went to UC Berkley, where his children were born and he earned his advanced degrees in Mechanical Engineering, cumulating with his PHD. Upon graduation he was hired at Sac State as a professor of Mechanical Engineering. Jim loved being a teacher. Jim was a solar thermal pioneer in the Sacramento region and started a solar business, Bergquam Energy Systems, in 1980. It is still in operation today with Ken running it. He was also a general contractor and built a cabin at Lake Tahoe, a home in El Dorado Hills and office Bergquam, James Bryan PHD buildings in Sacramento at the "Sacramento Solar Plaza". The offices and home were built with Solar Heating and Air Conditioning and featured in many of Jim's solar classes and viewed with great interest by people from around the world. So many of his family, friends and colleagues have fond memories of Jim. There will be a memorial service on Saturday June 22, at 11:00 am at St Stephens Lutheran Church, 1001 Olson Lane, El Dorado Hills, CA. Should anyone wish to donate in Jim's memory, the Bergquam Mechanical Engineering Scholarship was created to honor the contributions of Prof. James Bergquam to the Department of Mechanical Engineering and its students. Remembrances should be sent to Sacramento State, Bergquam Mechanical Engineering Scholarship, c/o: Development Office, 6000 J Street, Sacramento Hall 118, Sacramento, CA 95819-6030, or give online:

Jim Bergquam was born 1/29/1941, passed away May 31st, 2019 at the age of 78, due to Parkinson's Disease. Born in San Mateo, CA to Norval and MIldred Bergquam. Survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Judy, son, Ken Bergquam, daughter, Kathy (Chris) Ithuburn, grandchildren, Michael, Trevor and Stephanie and great grandson Liam. Jim is also survived by brothers Roger and Paul and sister Constance, many Aunts and Uncles and dozens of Cousins. His intelligence, humor, work ethic and passion for life will be missed greatly by all who were fortunate enough to know him. Jim lived a full and active life and was respected as a man of integrity, he set an example for all of what it meant to be a wonderful person. God was very important to Jim and he was a prominent member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Sacramento and St Stephen's Lutheran Church in El Dorado Hills. He was a long time resident of Sacramento and El Dorado Hills. Jim was a professor of Mechanical Engineering at CSUS (Sac State) for 42 years. He was a respected faculty member and popular teacher. Jim came from humble beginnings, growing up on an avocado ranch in Escondido, CA (near San Diego). He was a humble man always, no matter the many accolades or significant notoriety he achieved. When he was in high school he was the star receiver on the football team that went undefeated and won the State Championship. Beating perennial powerhouse teams like Mater Dei and De La Salle. It was also in high school that he met his wife to be, Judy. She was the head song leader and according to him was the "cutest girl at school". You could see that he still felt that way about her the entire 57 years they were married. They have been the best example of what a great marriage could be. After high school they went to UC Berkley, where his children were born and he earned his advanced degrees in Mechanical Engineering, cumulating with his PHD. Upon graduation he was hired at Sac State as a professor of Mechanical Engineering. Jim loved being a teacher. Jim was a solar thermal pioneer in the Sacramento region and started a solar business, Bergquam Energy Systems, in 1980. It is still in operation today with Ken running it. He was also a general contractor and built a cabin at Lake Tahoe, a home in El Dorado Hills and office Bergquam, James Bryan PHD buildings in Sacramento at the "Sacramento Solar Plaza". The offices and home were built with Solar Heating and Air Conditioning and featured in many of Jim's solar classes and viewed with great interest by people from around the world. So many of his family, friends and colleagues have fond memories of Jim. There will be a memorial service on Saturday June 22, at 11:00 am at St Stephens Lutheran Church, 1001 Olson Lane, El Dorado Hills, CA. Should anyone wish to donate in Jim's memory, the Bergquam Mechanical Engineering Scholarship was created to honor the contributions of Prof. James Bergquam to the Department of Mechanical Engineering and its students. Remembrances should be sent to Sacramento State, Bergquam Mechanical Engineering Scholarship, c/o: Development Office, 6000 J Street, Sacramento Hall 118, Sacramento, CA 95819-6030, or give online: www.csus.edu/giving and include Bergquam Mechanical Engineering Scholarship on the memo line. Published in The Sacramento Bee on June 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close